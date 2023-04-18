Remember Cadbury Delite? Man's Story on Vintage Beverage Serves Warning After Bournvita Saga

Cadbury Bournvita invited criticism on social media after an Instagram influencer had to take down his video on the drink’s high sugar content after being served a legal notice. Since then, Bournvita released a statement refuting the claims made by Revant Himatsingka, terming them “unscientific". The company further claimed that the influencer “distorted facts and made false and negative inferences", as per an India Today report.

The incident, however, sparked concern among people regarding the contents of what they consume as health drinks. Their marketing and promotional strategies, coupled with the taste factor, also play a significant role in consumer behaviour, especially when it comes to children’s psyche. Highlighting this, a Twitter user wrote a thread about how the marketing of Cadbury Delite, a malted beverage that was available in the market many years ago, influenced his and his friends’ psyches as children.

Advertisement

Many other Twitter users recalled having had similar experiences with brands and peer pressure when they were children.

Read all the Latest News here