Remember 'Candyman' Toffee? This Man Made a Mocktail Out of it and Foodies Can't Wait to Try

Its finally the summer season and the sweltering heat is taking a toll on our body. Staying hydrated is one of the most important things to do during this weather. Our body tends to lose loads of water and minerals due to sweating. Therefore, it is very important to stay hydrated. Not just water, but we can also have other drinks to quench our parched throat. During this time, many people resort to drinks like ‘Aam Panna,’ ‘Sattu’, ‘Rasna’, as a way to stay hydrated. But who would have thought a toffee cocktail could also be a great substitute?

Who remembers the ‘Candyman’ toffee from our good old childhood days? Now, an Instagram user has made a mocktail from the same. A page which goes by the name ‘nd_bites’ took to the social media app and shared the entire recipe.

Advertisement

The video begins with the chef crushing the toffee pieces. Once it is properly crushed, he adds some of that mixture into a glass. He then adds some mint leaves, sugar, lemon to it. As the last step, he adds on some ice and then pours some Sprite into it. You can, however, also use some soda.

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and foodies cannot wait to try it. Have a look for yourself:

The same page has also posted several other recipes. Few days back, the chef also tried making a ‘Hajmola’ mocktail. It was done by crushing some Hajmola tablets. He has also tried the same thing with ‘Poppins’. Many people have requested the chef to create some more new recipes.

Advertisement

Would you want to try any such drink?