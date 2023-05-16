Remember Dil Chahta Hai? Man Shows How Akshaye Khanna’s Story Might Have Turned Out

Content creator Raghav Sharma possesses a rare talent for perfectly mimicking the mannerisms of Akshaye Khanna. With a sharp attention to detail, Sharma expertly replicates the Drishyam 2 actor’s body language. In a recent collaboration with the equally popular and talented content creator Dharna Durga, he unleashed a comedic gem on Instagram, showcasing the interesting dance moves of Khanna when he falls in love. Set to the tune of Woh Ladki Hain Kahan from Dil Chahta Hai, the clip will leave you in splits.

Sharma shared the video on Instagram and referenced the character played by Khanna in the movie Dil Chahta Hai. He wrote a playful comment suggesting that in another world, Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye’s characters could have been in a romantic relationship.

Despite being shared a month ago, the collaboration between Raghav Sharma and Dharna Durga, showcasing Akshaye Khanna’s romantic dance moves, continues to capture the hearts of viewers and bring laughter to people’s lives. It has already crossed over five lakh views, leaving many impressed by its hilarious content.

One user commented, “Bro looked like Akshaye Khanna more than Akshaye Khanna."

Another wrote, “His face gets a separate dance routine."

A curious viewer wondered, “How did you manage to make Akshaye Khanna agree to do this?"

Another person humorously pointed out, “He carried that ‘tokra’ (bowl) to Ladakh omg."

One viewer playfully remarked, “That expression, like you know you gotta dance with your girl but worry about your income tax return too."

Raghav Sharma has showcased his skills to mimic Akshaye Khanna in previous videos as well. In one video, he masterfully imitated how Akshaye Khanna portrays the experience of falling in love.

In another reel, Sharma imitated Khanna’s character from Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2, flawlessly replicating the appearances that make that character so memorable.

Recently, an old video resurfaced, featuring Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai dancing together to the iconic Zeenat Aman song, Chura Liya Hai. Aishwarya, donning a white outfit, was seen holding a guitar. Akshaye looked dashing in a red shirt and black pants.

The undeniable chemistry between Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai in the video was much appreciated by their fans.