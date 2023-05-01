Remember 'Joy Sehgal' From 'Hero'? Actor's New Pic Has Fans All Nostalgic

Remember Joy Sehgal? Your favourite childhood superhero? Yes! Made you all nostalgic right? A latest image of the actor has surfaced on the internet and fans are remembering him as a superhero. For those who don’t know, Joy Sehgal was a character played by actor Sumeet Pathak in an Indian superhero television series called ‘HERO - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai’. The show aired on Hungama TV in 2005 and it continued for several years. It was about the adventures of a superhero named ‘Hero’. The character was bestowed with a few ‘out-of-this-world’ magical powers by Goddess Durga. This helped him fight all the criminals.

However, after the show, the actor vanished and did not feature in more things. Now, a Twitter post which has gone viral features the actor. It is a comparison image from the ‘Hero’ days. “Remember him??? Thats him now," read the caption. Have a look:

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has netizens in complete nostalgia. Many can be seen remembering him. It has a total of 531K views. “Hero ki kya baat hai durga maa uske saath hai, bhakti hi Shakti hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I still remember the song, Hero ke kya baat hai maa Durga uske sath hai Dushmano ke khabardar golu babli uske sath."

Do you remember ‘Hero’?

