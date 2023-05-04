Remember 'Maze Pencil Box'? This Pic Shared By Twitter User Takes 90s Kids On Nostalgia Ride

The 90s was a different era altogether. An era of Pokemon cards, DVD cassettes, Noddy, Oswald and whatnot. All of these things can transport one to their childhood days. For 90s kids, a glimpse of our popular snacks and candies from our childhood takes them on a walk down the memory line. Now, a Twitter user brought back the wave of nostalgia by sharing a photo of the very famous ‘Maze Pencil Box.’ Did it ring a bell? For those who don’t remember, the man shared an image of a pencil box with a very fun maze game on the top. Many of us used to buy this product only because of the game.

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, wrote, “Today’s kids will never experience the flex of owning this pencil box." The caption is kind of true.

“The amount of time i wasted in lectures playing with this pencil box. That too it was of my friend," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Omg I remember having one and the game was legit sooo tough." “and even that one which had in built sharpener!! smj jana please!!" mentioned another user.

Do you remember this pencil box?

