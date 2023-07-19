Remember The Blue-Eyed Chaiwala From Pakistan? He Now Owns A Cafe In London

Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani tea seller who captured the hearts of the internet with his mesmerizing looks? Back in 2016, Arshad Khan became an overnight sensation when a photographer named Jiah Ali snapped a picture of him pouring tea and shared it online. Now, Khan is making headlines once again, but this time as the proud owner of a cafe in London.

According to the press release by the cafe, Khan’s café Chaiwala is located on East London’s Ilford Lane, an area predominantly populated by Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. It is a blend of contemporary aesthetics and traditional South Asian elements. The press release further highlights the fusion of truck art, hand-decorated Vespa, desi paintings on the walls, and an interior that perfectly balances modernity with a Dhabba ambience.

When asked about the cafe, Khan expressed his excitement, saying, “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for a London visit." He added saying that they have “received thousands of requests for a London visit."

The brand is spearheaded in London by the Durrani brothers: Bahadar Durrani, Nadir Durrani and Akbar Durrani. Their vision extends beyond a single café, as they plan to open multiple franchises of Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the London café’s billboard already displays the name “Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan."