Remember The Microscopic Louis Vuitton Handbag? It Was Sold For Rs 51 Lakh

Remember that fusion of art and technology that produced a designer handbag smaller than a grain of salt? It has found its new home. CNN reported that the MSCHF handbag that featured the Louis Vuitton monogram has recently been auctioned. The auction took place online and the creation was sold for over $63,000 (about Rs 51.6 lakh). The detailing on the handbag can only be truly appreciated under a microscope. It has not been that long ago since MSCHF shared the details and snaps about the handbag on their Instagram handle. In case you have missed it somehow, the creation is a replica of Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo bag.

This micro masterpiece by MSCHF is neon green in colour. It is the perfect product to challenge the ideas behind what can be seen as a functional accessory. It is not just your average microscopic-sized creation. The craftsmanship behind it is astonishing. Every stitch and every detail has been meticulously designed. MSCHF has left no stone unturned to keep the essence of a handbag all the while bringing it to the tiniest size ever seen. You might be astonished to hear that the bag measures 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres. It was created by using 2-photon polymerization printing methods.