Remember The Sarus Crane’s Friendship Story From UP? It Just Got Another Edition

After the viral story of a UP man named Mohammed Arif Khan Gurjar’s friendship with Sarus crane, another tale of a human’s bonding with a bird has found its way to the headline. This time from UP’s Mau district. It all started when Ramsamuj Yadav, a resident of Baraipur Malik village of the district, fed a starving Sarus crane at his farms. The bird started returning to field repeatedly in hope of getting good and it soon became a habit. Now, the bird roams freely in the village.

The now-viral video opens to Ramsamuj and Sarus crane in an open field. He can be seen feeding the bird. As Ramsamuj tries to run away, the bird promptly starts following him. While Ramsamuj, in the video, isn’t petting the bird, one can see the Sarus crane copying him, like when he runs the bird runs along and when he stops the bird stops with him.

In no time, several users flooded the comments section expressing their views.

Many claimed that the forest department will take the bird away, as they did in the case of Arif previously. Several others suggested that the forest department should leave the man and the animal on their own, until and unless the creature is not being harmed. One user commented, “UP forest department is coming!"

So far, the video has staked up nearly 1.5 lakh views so far.

Previously, Arif and his crane’s beautiful friendship melted the internet. It all began when Arif found an unconscious crane with a bleeding leg lying in an open field. He took the bird home to nurse it to health. The bird developed a close bond with Arif and their friendship became a viral story.

However, the heartwarming friendship between Arif and the bird ended abruptly, after officials shifted the crane to Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli in March. Later, the bird was relocated to the Kanpur Zoo. Arif was reportedly charged with various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Amidst all the turmoil, Arif was also spotted visiting the Sarus crane in Kanpur Zoo.

