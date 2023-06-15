Remember The ‘UFO Sighting’ In Las Vegas, Sorry But NASA Says It Was Just A Meteor

Exploring the unknown has always been a forbidden fruit for us as humans and the possibility of finding life beyond our planet is endlessly fascinating. Extraterrestrial beings tap right into that innate curiosity. In case you have missed it somehow, a family in Las Vegas claimed to have witnessed 10-foot aliens in their backyard. The peculiar incident has sparked curiosity among people but US space agency NASA has clarified that it was a small meteor.

This unidentified object was documented in the American Meteor Society’s fireball logs but did not appear in NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies records, reported Vice. Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer, said it was indeed a bright meteor less than a meter in size and not a meteor.

Advertisement

According to the family residing in Las Vegas, on April 30, they observed an object descending from the sky, followed by the emergence of mysterious figures in the darkness. These sightings have further fueled the rumours of unidentified activity in the area.

In response to these claims, local authorities have taken action by installing state-of-the-art surveillance cameras around the residents’ property. This move aims to give a sense of security and protect the family from potential UFO enthusiasts or individuals intrigued by the incident. Doug Poppa, a former police officer who has been closely following the story, expressed surprise at the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s decision to deploy surveillance cameras.

Now, newly released body camera footage has shed light on a mysterious UFO sighting. The incident, which took place in the early morning hours of April 30, gained widespread attention after the footage went viral following a report by KLAS, a local news outlet.

The footage shows police officers arriving at a house where four individuals are gathered on the lawn. The witnesses recount their encounter, describing a large creature standing approximately 10 feet tall. Astonishingly, one of the officers immediately assures them that their story is credible. The officer on duty also mentioned that one of his partners had also witnessed something falling from the sky. Additional footage captured by another officer’s body camera earlier that night reveals a glowing green orb descending from the sky.

Advertisement

The police officers conducted a thorough search of the family’s backyard, redacting 16 minutes of footage filmed on private property. Police authorities confirmed that no UFO was found. However, the officer reassured witnesses of the credibility of their report. He noted that his partner had observed a shooting star in the sky at the same time the witnesses reported the mysterious object falling from above.