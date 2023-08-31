Remember The 'Universal S' You Drew In School? This Swedish YouTuber Found Its Origin

In a world bustling with a multitude of pressing questions and urgent matters, how long can one person spend investigating something seemingly trivial? It is a question that undoubtedly occupies the minds of many who stumble upon the curious case of David Wangstedt, the Swedish YouTuber better known as LEMMiNO. For five relentless years, he claims to have embarked on an astonishing journey, determined to unearth the origins of the symbol - universal S. This simple symbol, constructed from 14 lines, has been a common doodle in school notebooks, taken for granted by most. Yet, Wangstedt’s relentless pursuit, though unconventional, ultimately offers a fascinating glimpse into the origin of the universal S.

As you recall the ‘universal S,’ memories of school days and casual encounters with this cryptic symbol might surface. But have you ever wondered where it came from? David Wangstedt certainly did. He scoured Reddit and delved deep into online discussions, seeking the earliest recorded usage of this symbol. It was a journey filled with countless false leads and dead ends, but finally, the YouTuber has come up with some conclusions about the symbol’s origin.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the ‘universal S’ is far older and more widespread than anyone could have imagined. In a YouTube video, Wangstedt explains that this symbol transcends borders and generations, recognised not only in the corners of school textbooks but also in various corners of the world.

His quest led him to consider two intriguing possibilities. One theory suggested that the S originated from the logo of the US clothing brand, Stussy, founded in the 1980s. However, despite some assertions, no concrete evidence tied the symbol to Stussy. Wangstedt claims that the company itself says that S predates their existence. Another hypothesis proposed that the universal S was a simplified evolution of the Suzuki logo, which emerged in 1958. While similarities exist, a discrepancy remains.

Advertisement

After sifting through more than 27,000 comments and diligently filtering out false positives, Wangstedt was left with 1,215 comments that mentioned countries where the symbol had been spotted. From this data, he extracted comments with dates, spanning from the 1940s to the 2000s, with the zenith during the 1990s. This hinted at the symbol’s deep-rooted history.

Wangstedt’s journey reached a critical juncture when he found photographs from the 1970s, captured by Jon Naar, a graffiti photographer. These images showcased the universal S prominently sprayed on buildings across various locations. However, the most astounding revelation of all was the discovery of an image dating back to the 1890s. This was an illustration by Frederick Newton Willson.