Remodeled is An AI That Can Redecorate Your Home From A to Z

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way consumers are using the internet. For example, it’s now possible to simulate a new interior from a simple photo. Either as a fun experiment or to change up one’s home environment.

The website

remodeled.ai

What does it offer?

Using any photo of a space in your home or in the office, this tool can revamp your interior in a wide variety of styles. In this application, the AI takes the place of an interior designer. The tool modifies the decor of the entire space, from the furniture to the wall and floor treatments.

How does it work?

After creating an account, simply upload a photo of any room, using a fairly wide angle if possible, and it will be “remodeled" using AI. The site then generates a 3D representation of the room according to a specific style, chosen from among those on offer. You can opt for a modern, classic, minimalist, vintage, rustic, bohemian, Scandinavian or gothic ambience, or even choose a style that evokes the setting of “Miami Vice" or the world of Tim Burton. You can then have fun creating and comparing different atmospheres, and share the results with your friends on social media.

How much does it cost?

In its free version, you’re limited to generating five images or looks, which isn’t very many but may be enough for initiatil experimentation depending on your project. To generate more images, you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee, ranging from US$9.99 (for 25 renderings) to US$19.99 (unlimited).

