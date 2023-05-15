Reptile Enthusiast Kisses King Cobra, Video Goes Viral

When snakes are discussed, it often so happens that people get uncomfortable and scared as even imagining an encounter with them is horrifying. The deadly reptiles are sometimes poisonous making them dangerous predators that can even kill humans to defend themselves. However, a reptile enthusiast by the name of Nick posted a video of himself kissing a 12-foot-long king cobra.

The video was posted on May 9 with the caption, “Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!". The footage showed the Instagram animal enthusiast catching the snake from his left hand. The snake then turns around and tries to attack the cameraman, but luckily, he is distant enough to not be injured. Nick then leans in and slowly kisses the cobra. The whole time, Nick talks about how magnificent the cobra is.

The video went viral with more than 28 lakh views and over 1.27 lakh likes. People were baffled and expressed their thoughts in the comments.

A user wrote – “Bro’s out here doing scenes like Indiana Jones movies!!! EPIC encounter Nick, the way you handled so smoothly at the same time as the snap back… whooooo, you were flowing mate. Hope you thoroughly enjoyed your moment of Zen."

Another user commented – “Your mind is getting tuned with the king, don’t lose focus, bravo!"

A third user wrote – “I don’t like snakes. I freeze up at the sight of them, but I also believe life is about facing and overcoming your fears. Around the right people I would definitely try a cup of this adrenaline."

Nick posts a lot about his encounters with various animals. His most recent encounter was with a small and extremely mobile Copperhead snake. The latest reel received 1.2 lakh views and went viral. The reptile enthusiast informs while holding the snake that the behaviour it portrayed is defensive rather than aggressive. He further informs that Copperhead snakes release hemotoxin through their venom so if it bites a human it starts the process of necrosis and symptomatic effects such as haemorrhage, swelling and more, eventually killing them.