'Residents Feel Uncomfortable': Bengaluru Society Being 'Classist' Towards Maids Angers People Online

A series of instructions being given to maids in Bengaluru have sparked massive outrage online. Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan took to the micro blogging site and shared a screenshot of a circular listing a few instructions. The circular stated how residents are feeling ‘uncomfortable’ when they are surrounded by maids everywhere they are walking. Therefore, it urged maids to be in waiting areas during their breaks. The step has been taken because, “security is not being able to monitor common areas."

The post has sparked massive outrage on social media. It also mentioned how most of the people have stopped sitting on sofas in the common areas because cooks and maids use them. “residents of a Bangalore society confusing class and being a classist," read the caption.

“The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Would you be okay if: 1. You go to a restaurant and the idle wait staff sits at the empty tables? 2. In business/first class, the hostesses occupy the empty chair when they are not working? If not, why?"

Another person mentioned, “We as a whole population think and unfortunately firmly believe that equality is a favor we bestow upon others."