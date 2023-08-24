Restless Driver Attempts To Overtake Vehicles On Highway, What Happens Next Is Shocking

People need to ensure that they follow rules while driving a vehicle. Many of the road accidents can be avoided if people take some precautionary measures. Some of these measures include driving within the speed limit and not trying to unnecessarily overtake another driver. A recent incident highlights the point further. A social media user has tweeted a horrific account of what happened when a car tried to overtake a truck.

The video starts with two cars and a truck driving on the highway. Nothing happens for a couple of minutes in the clip, but users can guess that one of the car drivers seems to be in haste. It seems like the driver is trying to search for a way so that they can quickly get ahead of the other two vehicles. The driver fails to do so after trying for some time, but at last, finds a way out to get ahead, overtakes the other car, and tries to speed up the vehicle. It was at this unfortunate moment the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car. That car is also unable to continue the balance over the automobile and both vehicles then collide with the truck. The person, who is recording the entire incident, seems to park his or her vehicle to help the affected in the accident.

Advertisement

Social media users came up with a lot of reactions to this clip. One of them tweeted," Just unnecessary."

Advertisement

Another user had a different take on this clip. He said that he understood that the car driver who was trying to overtake was way too impatient. The user said that the other people driving on the road were also at fault and could have given way to that driver. According to the user, the other drivers should have increased the speed and moved over or at least provided some space to that restless driver.