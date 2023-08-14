Revealed: The Real Reason Why Some People Are Left-Handed

Ever wondered why some people use their left hand while others use their right? A brand new study published in the journal eLife has uncovered the fascinating answer. And guess what? It has nothing to do with our brains or how they develop. The secret lies within our very biology, even before we’re born.

Researchers from Germany, the Netherlands, and South Africa, led by biophysicists from Ruhr University Bochum, found that our dominant hand is not determined by the brain, but by a unique mix of gene activity in our spine. This discovery challenges the earlier notion that the more dominant hand of the person is signified by which side of their brain is more active.

As published in the eLife journal, scientists closely observed as spinal cords in babies, inside the womb, grew between the eighth and twelfth weeks of pregnancy.

Journal reports that this new activity starts way before the part of the brain that controls movement gets connected to the spine. It’s linked to areas in the spine that send signals to our hands, arms, legs, and feet. This activity determines whether we write with our right or left hand.