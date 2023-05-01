Rings For Proposals Are Passe, Man Uses A Keyboard To Pop The Question

A proposal is a special moment in anyone’s life. The big moment becomes even more special when it’s unique and personal like in the case of this viral photo on Twitter. It has a heartwarming and quirky proposal story that has captured the internet’s attention. While you would expect someone to use ring or flowers to pop up the big question, the man in this case, used a computer keyboard. If anything, this story proves is that love can come in different forms and can be expressed in a variety of ways. Responding to a tweet, “See what happens when men are in love?" this woman wrote, “I’ll never shut up about this, he proposed me to be his girlfriend with a keyboard."

Her joy and excitement are evident quite apparent in the photos shared online. The grin on her face says it all. The photo features the woman posing with her man inside a car. The second picture in this post is of the all precious keyboard.

Some users were intrigued and even inspired, going as far as one user asking where they could buy the keyboard. However, some users seemed surprised by the concept of proposing to be in a relationship and questioned the use of the term “sayang" (a term of endearment in the Philippines) in relation to a proposal. The tweet ignited a conversation about unconventional ways of expressing affection and the various cultural nuances surrounding relationships. “I need to buy that keyboard! Can you ask your boyfriend where he gets the keyboard? Maybe I can try proposed my friends with this method," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Looks like he really pressed the right keys to win your heart!"

“Proposing to be gf/bf. I just found out today that people actually propose to get into a relationship. Also, sayang comes before or after relationship proposal?" a tweet read.

It seems the internet loves it when well-planned romantic proposals. Previously, a man got the internet’s attention by proposing his girlfriend during Taylor Swift’s performance at a concert. The video, which has been viewed over 514,000 times, captures the man kneeling down with a ring box as Taylor sings the lyrics “he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said, Marry me, Juliet," from her superhit track Love Story.

The video ends with the couple hugging amidst loud cheers from the crowd, leaving social media abuzz.

