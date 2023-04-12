Rinku Singh Forgot the Tips MS Dhoni Gave Him When He Met 'Thala' for First Time, Here's Why

Rinku Singh, the rising hero of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made headlines by hitting five consecutive sixes in the last over to secure a victory against defending champions Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This incredible feat not only broke records but also made history in the league. While Rinku’s recent success is the talk of the town, some old clips of the 25-year-old are resurfacing on the internet, including an old interview with News18 where he spoke about MS Dhoni. In the clip, Rinku mentioned how he forgot the tips he received from ‘Thala’ during their first meeting due to an aww-dorable reason!

Twitter user @musafir_hu_yar recently shared an old interview clip of the KKR star where he was asked about meeting big players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and if they gave him any tips he still follows. While Rinku recalled meeting “Mahi Bhai", he couldn’t remember the tips Dhoni gave him. However, the comments that followed the video revealed that Rinku’s forgetfulness was due to him being overwhelmed by the experience of meeting Dhoni for the first time. It’s not surprising that young cricketers consider it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and chat with Dhoni, and such a dream-come-true moment often leaves them speechless with joy.

As a result, the comment section got flooded with people defending Dhoni, with one user stating, “Bro forgot to watch the full video." Another user commented, “Share the full video, it won’t be cool to jump to conclusions." However, this incident also gave rise to a plethora of lighthearted memes on social media, with users enjoying the humourous moment.

Meanwhile, it will be exciting to witness the clash between CSK and KKR on April 23, where fans will get to see the legendary finisher MS Dhoni and the recent sensation Rinku, who outdid Dhoni’s record by hitting 30 runs in just five balls.

