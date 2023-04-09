Rinku Singh's 5 Consecutive Sixes Set Twitter on Fire With Memes as Gujarat Titans Eat Humble Pie

Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders stunned everyone when he slammed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium to give his side a last-ball win in an exciting IPL 2023 contest on Sunday. Needing 28 off 5, Singh went berserk as he smoked Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal all around the park for five maximums, bringing the crowd and KKR dugout on their feet.

Players of Gujarat Titans watched in disbelief and Dayal ended up leaking as many as 69 in his 4 overs.

Millions of fans who stuck around to watch the final moments of GT Vs KKR took over to Twitter and expressed their jubilation about Singh’s final over heroics. Many others added to the conversation with hilarious memes.

Rinku Singh eventually bagged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten and match-winning 48 off 21 deliveries.

Earlier, Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave their side a good platform to build upon. The GT openers scored 33 runs before Saha departed, and Gill continued his knock.

The youngster scored 39 runs, Sai Sudharsan scored a fifty to keep the scoreboard ticking, and then came the storm, Vijay Shankar smashed a 63-run knock in 24 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their uphill run chase of 205 on a shaky note, once struggling at 28-2 before Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and Nitish Rana (45 off 29) brought back the momentum.

Spin legend Rashid Khan then bagged the first hat-trick of this season for GT but Rinku Singh stole the limelight eventually with his last-moment brilliance.

