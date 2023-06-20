Robot Waiter Gets Upset With Customer's Behaviour, Says, 'Don't Block My Way, Please'

The current era of advanced technology, encompassing artificial intelligence, robots and machine learning, has deeply influenced various aspects of everyday life and market operations. Recently, an old video showcasing a robot waiter, originally circulated in 2020, has regained popularity after being shared by an Instagram page uncovering_ai last month.

The video depicts a restaurant where a person obstructs the path of a robot waiter, resulting in an unexpected response from the robot which was: “Please don’t block my way. I have to continue working, or else I might lose my job." Interestingly, the robot’s name is Peanut.

The video was accompanied by a caption stating, “AI Waitress Bot Becomes Sad." The video garnered significant attention on social media, with two million views on Instagram. Many people found humour in the interaction between the robot and the person, leading to amusing reactions online. A user said, “The robot is simply trying to earn a living and avoid being dismissed."

Another user pointed out, “The robot cannot be fired; it was the human who had that position that got terminated and substituted!" Expressing a different perspective, a third user commented, “Once again, robots are replacing yet another job, and some find it endearing." Peanut, “an employee" at the U & Me Revolving Hot Pot restaurant in Orlando, has been serving customers for several years.