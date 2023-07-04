Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer-Alia Movie Brings Hilarious Memes on Twitter

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer has hit the internet, finally revealing the plot of this much-anticipated film directed by none other than Karan Johar. With the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt leading the way, and the stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles, fans are absolutely in for a treat. No doubt, with this Karan Johar seems determined to revive the era of romantic dramas in Bollywood, and from the looks of the trailer, it looks like he’s leaving no stone unturned to deliver a fantastic cinematic experience.

And, as expected, where there’s a buzz, there are memes! In fact, social media enthusiasts wasted no time flooding Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes inspired by the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer. Check out how memes embraced Twitter that are sure to make you go ROFL.

While the reception to the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, the same cannot be said for the song that was released in June titled ‘Tum Kya Mile.’ Despite being touted as the love anthem of the year, featuring Ranveer and Alia romancing amidst the picturesque snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, the song has unexpectedly gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Viewers did not seem to resonate with the on-screen chemistry of the duo, leading to a flood of memes and viral clips on social media.

Now, turning our attention to the plot of the film, the trailer of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has shed light on the story. It revolves around Rocky and Rani, who fall in love but face challenging situations due to their different backgrounds. Unsure of how to approach their families, the duo takes an unconventional step by deciding to switch homes. Rani attempts to impress Rocky’s Punjabi household, while Rocky strives to fit into Rani’s world.

