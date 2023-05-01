Rohit Sharma Fans Celebrate His B'day by Giving Food, Study Material to Orphan Kids in Karnataka

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma, who leads both the national team and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turned 36 on Sunday, and his fans worldwide flooded social media with birthday wishes for the dynamic opener. In a heartening gesture, some supporters from Karnataka marked the occasion by distributing food and educational materials to orphaned children.

The All Karnataka Rohit Sharma Fans Association took to Twitter to share how they commemorated the cricketer’s birthday. They organized a charity drive at the Shri Krishna Balaniketana orphanage in Udupi, distributing food, sweets, and study materials to the children. The association also shared pictures of the event, showcasing the heartwarming moments.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma’s fans paid a grand tribute to the cricketer by unveiling a massive 60-feet cut-out of him at RTC X roads. The remarkable gesture was accompanied by an enthusiastic celebration, with supporters pouring milk over the life-size poster, blasting confetti in the air, and chanting slogans in support of the Indian skipper.

On the game front, Mumbai Indians had a thrilling encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, and it turned out to be a night to remember for the defending champions. In a nail-biting finish, Tim David emerged as the hero for Mumbai by smashing three sixes in the final over, helping the team secure a six-wicket victory over Rajasthan. The win not only earned Mumbai two crucial points this season but also made the occasion extra special as it fell on their captain’s birthday. Following the win, the hosts celebrated Sharma’s birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony, while the players sang the birthday song. The video of the celebration has now gone viral on the internet.

Furthermore, Sharma’s fans have a history of undertaking charitable activities on his special days. For instance, when the Hitman scored a century in the first Test against Australia in February, they distributed food packets to underprivileged children. Similarly, when he scored a century against New Zealand on January 24, they repeated the gesture by distributing food packets to those in need.

