Rohit Sharma Peeping Out of Dressing Room in Confusion During IND vs WI Test is Now a 'Lazy' Meme

With Rohit Sharma on the field, there’s never a dull moment off the field. Whether it’s a goof-up during a match or his amusing reactions to anything, netizens seize every opportunity to turn his moments into hilarious memes. With the ongoing India vs West Indies Test series, memers have taken full advantage of his antics. One particular incident that caught their attention was when Rohit Sharma was spotted peering out of the dressing room with a look of confusion. This immediately sparked a flurry of memes from Desis who could relate to that Monday morning feeling of being both lazy and perplexed by anything and everything.

Check Out:

Advertisement

But that’s not all. The meme frenzy took on a life of its own, with people describing his expressions in various relatable scenarios. For instance, likening it to “When you wake up from sleep mid-way and overhear your family b****ing about you," or “5-year-old me when I visit my nani’s house and sleep there at night but wake up at my house." Even “When someone takes my name during a Zoom call" didn’t escape the creative minds of memers.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, another hilarious moment added to Rohit’s meme-worthy legacy. He forgot to open a bottled drink and made a comical attempt to take a swig, captured on camera, and promptly went viral on Twitter.