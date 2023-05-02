Rohit Sharma's Daughter Wins Internet With Special Birthday Card For 'Dada'

Cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, April 30. While wishes poured in from all over the world, it was the adorable gesture by his daughter Samaira that stole the show. The little one made a greeting card for her dad on his special day. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh shared the video of Samaira making the card on Instagram. In the clip, Samaira can be seen sitting on a table, completely engrossed in making the card. She uses stickers, colours and even writes a message for her dad.

And it did not just end there. Samaira can be seen holding the card during Rohit’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit’s fans could not help but adore the sweet moment captured on camera. “So much birthday love for Dada," the caption read.

The video took no time in becoming a hit on social media. Fans rushed to the comment section, sharing their adorable reaction to Samaira’s heart-warming gesture.

Others filled the comment section with birthday wishes for the Indian men’s team captain. “This is the cutest video I have ever seen," wrote a user.

“So cute video. One of the best videos," read another comment.

A user commented, “Our Hitman is considered one of the best batsmen of his generation and one of the greatest opening batters of all time… Happy 36th Birthday Rohit Sharma."

Meanwhile, the current season of the IPL has been a mixed bag for the Mumbai Indians’ captain. While the stylish batter has got a few starts, he is still looking for one big inning to return to full swing. Mumbai Indians’ started off their IPL 2023 campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match but made a good back as the tournament moved forward. Missing out on a couple of victories in close contests, the side managed to go past the winning line in the last match against Rajasthan Royals while chasing a 200-plus target. With four wins and an equal number of losses from their 8 games, Mumbai Indians are currently placed in the 7th position on the points table. Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to take on Punjab Kings tomorrow, May 3.

