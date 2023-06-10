RPF Constable Averts Major Accident On Train Track, Jumps To Save Man's Life

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has once again proven its commitment to passenger safety and well-being. In a recent incident at a railway station in West Bengal, RPF constable K Sumathi’s quick action saved a man’s life. In the clip shared on the official Twitter page of RPF India, the man is seen standing on a platform before suddenly descending on to the tracks. He attempts to lie down when constable K Sumathi spotted the man from the other platform. Reacting swiftly, the official came down on the track, pulling the man away moments before a speeding train whizzed by the railway station. Shortly afterward, two other men were also spotted helping the RPF constable in the rescue.

“Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards passenger safety," RPF India tweeted.

Watch:

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication exhibited by our frontline heroes. The clip has amassed over 3 lakh views along with several reactions.

Reacting to the clip, the social media users expressed their appreciation for the constable’s bold action. A user commented, “Great dedication to her job. Congratulations," while another wrote, “Excellent work done by that Lady RPF. We all railfans salute the braveness you have shown. Well done."

“She must be awarded a Bravery medal, such superheroes are the true face of humanity," a social media user commented.

Earlier, a similar incident took place at Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, a courageous RPF constable named S K Meena displayed remarkable bravery to rescue a passenger’s life. The incident was recorded on CCTV, revealing passengers’ attempt to board a moving train. In the midst of their endeavour, the passenger stumbled and came close to falling into the gap between the train and the platform. However, Meena swiftly intervened and pulled the passenger to safety while the train continued its motion. The Railway Protection Force shared the footage on social media, lauding the official’s heroics.