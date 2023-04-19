RR Vs LSG: Riyan Parag Memes Take off as Rajasthan Royals Trolled Over Loss Against Lucknow

IPL 2023 table toppers Rajasthan Royals fell short by 10 runs while chasing Lucknow Super Giants’ competitive total of 154 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals had a solid start as Jos Buttler 40 (41) and Yashasvi Jaiswal 44 (35) stitched a respectable opening partnership of 87 runs in under 12 overs. But the LSG bowlers kept things tight during the outing with Marcus Stoinis scalping two in his four overs, giving away only 28 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq impressed one and many as his spell yielded only 19. Avesh Khan, on the other hand, turned out to be a standout performer for LSG with 3 wickets in his kitty with 25 runs being scored in his four. Khan took 2 consecutive wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhrul Jurel in the final over of the match as the Royals, at their home, could only muster up 144 in response.

Although the Royals still remain on top of the points table with Lucknow coming close second after Wednesday’s clash, it was out-of-form Riyan Parag (15* off 12) who was mercilessly trolled on Twitter for yet another disappointing display with the bat, especially when his team needed a few fireworks to get over the line.

While many criticised Sanju Samson and the Royals management for picking up Parag over and over again, with some wondering why he was sent ahead of Dhruv Jurel, many others indulged in cracking memes at the expense of 21-year-old cricketer from Guwahati.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan Royals bowler with two wickets. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants Royals.

