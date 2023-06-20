Rs 2.5 Lakh A Kilo Mangoes Go Missing From Odisha Farm After Social Media Post

Mago is called the king of fruit for a reason. One of the costliest varieties of fruit is estimated at Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram. You can definitely understand the hype around it. And the subsequent shock when news broke of a theft at a farm in Odisha’s Nuapada district. The pricey mangoes vanished into thin air. The incident unfolded shortly after the farm owner, Laxminarayan, proudly shared captivating photos of his prized fruit on social media platforms, reported India Today. Laxminarayan had painstakingly cultivated an impressive collection of over 38 mango varieties on his farm. Recognizing the extraordinary value of his mangoes in the global market, he couldn’t contain his excitement and felt compelled to share his success story with the world.

However, what should have been a moment of triumph soon turned into a nightmare. Just one day after Laxminarayan’s post featuring a photo of the particularly precious mango tree, four valuable mangoes mysteriously disappeared from his farm. The shocking theft left Laxminarayan, as well as the local community, in a state of utter disbelief.

Advertisement

The incident has ignited serious concerns about the security of agricultural produce and the potential ramifications for the local economy. As the news of the theft spreads, farmers and authorities are left grappling with the challenging question of how to safeguard valuable crops from opportunistic thieves.

In a similar incident, a police officer accused of stealing mangoes in Kanjirappally, Kerala, has faced disciplinary action. PV Shihab, a civil police officer at Kerala’s Idukki AR camp and resident of Koottikal, was even dismissed from his services, reported Mathrubhumi.com.