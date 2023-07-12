Rs 3 Crore 'Floating Gold' Discovered Inside Dead Whale In Spain

Scientists on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, were taken aback after discovering £425,000 (approximately Rs 3 crores) in ‘floating gold’ in the digestive system of a dead washed-up sperm whale. The 21-pound lump of ambergris discovered in the whale’s intestines is now on sale, with discoverer Antonio Fernández Rodríguez seeking to donate any proceeds to victims of the island’s volcano that erupted two years ago. According to the postmortem report, the 42-foot whale died of sepsis caused by the tumour.

Heavy seas and a rising tide made it difficult to complete the analysis, but Rodríguez, the head of the institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas was determined to finish the mission.

While examining, he felt something hard attached to that portion of the bowel and suspected it was a digestive problem. “What I took out was a stone about 50 to 60 cm in diameter weighing 9.5 kg. The waves were washing over the whale. Everyone was watching when I returned to the beach but they didn’t know that what I had in my hands was ambergris," Rodríguez said as per The Daily Mail.

Ambergris, also known as floating gold or grey amber, is a rare material produced by around one in every 100 sperm whales. It has long been sought after for making perfumes. The origin of the material was only discovered when whaling got increasingly popular in the early nineteenth century.

Usually, the sea mammals consume large quantities of squid and cuttlefish— the majority of which is indigestible and is vomited out. However, some of it survives and binds together in the whale’s intestines to make ambergris.

Ambergris is sought after for making perfume because of its woody aroma and ambrein content, an odourless alcohol that can extend the life of any scent.