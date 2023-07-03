Rs 360 for Pepsi: Noida Resident Criticises Multiplex's Pricey Snacks, Bill Pic Goes Viral

In the wake of Covid’s impact, our movie-watching preferences have undoubtedly shifted. The pandemic accelerated the rise of OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms, making them the new norm for enjoying movies from the comfort of our homes, whenever we desire. However, this shift is not solely due to convenience but is also influenced by the costs associated with watching movies in theatres, such as ticket prices and additional expenses. This sentiment was recently highlighted by a Twitter user who visited a multiplex in Noida and pointed out the exorbitant prices. The tweet quickly went viral, resonating with online users who shared similar experiences.

Journalist Tridip K Mandal had an unfortunate experience at the PVR in Mall of India, Noida, while trying to enjoy a movie with some snacks. He was taken aback by the prices of regular-sized cheese popcorn and Pepsi, which he found to be quite exorbitant. In fact, he even compared the costs to an annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing a picture of the bill, Tridip expressed his frustration, stating, “Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable."

As per the latest trends, Amazon Prime Lite is available in India for Rs. 999 per year, while the standard Prime subscription costs Rs. 1499 annually.

Following the circulation of the viral tweet, numerous comments flooded social media platforms. One user shared their own experience, stating, “Totally! Went to PVR yesterday itself. A regular popcorn and Pepsi combo was 600 something. This is the smallest combo available." Another user sarcastically added, “And then they write ‘enjoy the show’." A third user criticised the situation, saying, “Capitalism at its finest."