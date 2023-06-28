Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media features an auto driver from Bengaluru. In the video, the driver can be seen shedding tears due to the extremely low wage he has been receiving since some time now. The interview has been taken in Kannada, however, the caption makes it clear as to what they are talking about. The video, since being uploaded, has sparked a discussion on social media. While some are in favour of this and do not want to pay extra amount to the driver, others can be seen supporting him.

The driver can be seen showing the money that he has earned in all of these hours of serving. As per the caption, he could only earn Rs 40 after working from 8 am to 1 pm. Here, have a look at the video:

“I have mixed reactions to this! Auto guys they charge as per they want. Never ply by meter. There are some good ones too. Who ply by meter but most of them don’t," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Lmao, I get off at a metro station 2 kms away from my house. When I get off, these guys surround me and ask me for 150 Rs, when I decide to walk instead, they curse me out in Kannada thinking I don’t understand (when I fully speak it) Zero sympathy, love the bus scheme."

“Recently wanted a ride for around 2Kms in #Bengaluru. Autorickshaw drivers demand 150 Rs in broad daylight! #Shakti is not making them suffer, but their attitude is. Sheer Arrogance! You still have to beg them to come, for charging the right fares! #Karnataka Reality!" mentioned another Twitter user.