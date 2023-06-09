Russian Woman Starves Herself To 22 Kg After Husband's Plump Cheeks Remark, Hospitalised

A woman Yana Bobrova from Belgorod, Russia, dropped to 22kg after starving herself to the point of hospitalisation for her “controlling" husband. According to the Daily Star report, Yana is 1.61 meters (5.2 feet) tall and now weighs 22 kg. This came after misconceptions about her image which was brought upon by her husband’s comments about her appearance. The man, who has not been named, reportedly told his wife that she had plump cheeks, prompting her to reduce her weight further.

Yana appeared on the Russian NTV show Beyond the Border, a socio-political talk show to share more details about her journey of shedding weight. The show talks about people whose lives have been divided into “before and after" segments.

Advertisement

Yana said that she became addicted to the idea of shedding weight at the university. She exercised intensely and then limited her food as well to turn this idea into reality. “I can eat cookies, tea, water, candy, a piece of cheese, half a glass of broth," she said while commenting on her current diet.