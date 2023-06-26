'Safety Ka Badshah': Mumbai Police Praises Shah Rukh Khan for 'Helmet' Tweet in Style

Mumbai Police, renowned for its clever and humourous approach to creating awareness about safety measures, traffic rules, and more through their Twitter account, once again captivated everyone with a delightful tweet dedicated to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This particular incident unfolded on June 25th, during King Khan’s exclusive #AskSRK session, held to commemorate his remarkable 31-year journey in the Indian film industry.

While the session marked the anniversary of SRK’s debut film, ‘Deewana,’ and he answered all questions with his usual wit, there was one particular inquiry that stood out and prompted a response from Mumbai Police. A fan asked him about his iconic entry scene in the song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Waala" from ‘Deewana,’ where he could be seen riding a bike in the middle of a busy road and dancing with the other co-actors.

The fan expressed their awe, asking, “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills #AskSRK".

In his characteristic style, King Khan replied with a humourous remark, stating, “Should have worn a helmet!!!" Impressed by his comment, Mumbai Traffic Police crafted a tweet praising him in style. They wrote, “Swades or Pardes, safety ka Badshah #HelmetHaiNa." An epic remark, indeed!

Amidst the lighthearted banter, SRK also addressed questions about his approach to selecting movies. One fan posed a query, asking, “After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it’s commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh. #AskSRK."

In response, SRK wrote, “I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as."