Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's 'Hey Shona' Track Was Too Confusing for Bengalis, Here's Why

Did you 'Hey Shona' song from 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' left Bengalis scratching their heads in confusion?

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 17:02 IST

Delhi, India

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's 'Hey Shona' Track (Photo Credits: Twitter)
In a delightful revelation, we were today years old when we stumbled upon a fascinating tidbit about the timeless ‘Hey Shona’ track from the 2007 Hindi sports drama ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum.’ Who would have thought that this song, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, left Bengalis scratching their heads in utter confusion? Yes, you heard it right. A Twitter user recently unveiled this mind-boggling fact, and it has struck a chord with numerous Bengalis. The lyrics of ‘Hey Shona,’ seemingly innocent and straightforward, became a linguistic puzzle for them as they desperately sought the true meaning behind the enigmatic phrase that had numerous interpretations.

This captivating discovery surfaced when Twitter user Edgar Allan Poeha retweeted the song, accompanied by praise for the magic created when Saif met Shaan back in the 2000s. In response, the user captioned the tweet with, “This was such a confusing song for Bengalis," sparking a conversation that led her to explain the source of the confusion.

In the following tweet, she outlined the different ways in which the line ‘Hey Shona’ was interpreted, with each phrase having its unique meaning. Surprisingly, she pointed out that even Shaan, being a Bengali himself, and Rani, hailing from the same background, hadn’t thought of it in those terms.

Take a Look:

As the tweet gained traction, people flooded the thread with their own amusing interpretations. “Back then, I was convinced he was asking her not to smile because he couldn’t handle it…," quipped one user, while another shared, “As a non-Bengali, but with a little knowledge of the language, I used to wonder, ‘What is she singing? O Shona, please come, don’t come?'"

Some shared their personal experiences of confusion, with one individual exclaiming, “I grew old wondering why Saif didn’t want Rani to smile? What is this anti-smile song!"

Also Read: SRK’s ‘Satrangi Re’ Depicts Seven Stages of Love: Artist’s Trivia Has Internet Mesmerised

Another chimed in, “Both actors and the singer were Bengali, so I thought this was a Bangla song and wondered why Rani kept laughing even though Saif asked her to stop."

    • Isn’t it truly amazing how even after so many years since the movie’s release, such unexpected revelations transport us back to that cherished era once again?

    first published: July 15, 2023, 17:02 IST
