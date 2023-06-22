Saif Ali Khan 'Chills' With Fam in London After 'Adipurush' Debacle And Fans Want to Live His Life

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ sparked mixed reviews by its audience The film, basically, delves into the epic tale of Ramayan and it has faced criticism for its VFX, dialogues, and whatnot. In particular, the depiction of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, also received major criticism. Now, amid all of these controversies, an image of Saif Ali Khan has surfaced from London. In the image, he can be seen chilling with his family. Saif, along with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, can be seen snacking on sandwiches with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir Aka Jeh.

However, the family image did not go well with many fans. Many were seen talking about how Saif is just chilling in London and enjoying his vacation after giving a massive flop. “If only I had the generational wealth and panache to jet off to London every time I flopped professionally my mental health would be in such a different position," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “They have been doing a London trip at least once a year. Saif has hit his Zen mode, hits or flops, life goes on."

Here, have a look at a few responses: