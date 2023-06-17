Saif Ali Khan’s Look As 10-Headed Ravana in 'Adipurush' Slammed By Fans

After all the controversies, ‘Adipurush’ has finally made it to the theatres. The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Even though people flocked the theatres to catch a glimpse of the movie, the reviews have been mixed so far. Amid all of this, another thing which has caught attention is Saif’s performance as ‘Ravana’. His ten headed look was supposed to be cruel and a tad bit scary. However, it has become a point of jokes and memes online.

“This looks horrible, tacky and lame but my brain feels good after seeing the symmetry. In traditional versions the linear placement of heads causes an imbalance in the number of heads on either side of the primary head which always bothered me. I guess there are no victories," wrote a Twitter user while uploading an image of Saif featured as Ravana. Another person mentioned, “I never thought one day I would feel sad for raavan."

Here, have a look at a few viral tweets: