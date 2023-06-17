Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Saif Ali Khan’s Look As 10-Headed Ravana in 'Adipurush' Slammed By Fans

Saif Ali Khan’s Look As 10-Headed Ravana in 'Adipurush' Slammed By Fans

Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush' is being slammed online. Read more to know why.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 13:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Saif Ali Khan’s Look As 10-Headed Ravana in 'Adipurush' Slammed By Fans. (Image: News18)
Saif Ali Khan’s Look As 10-Headed Ravana in 'Adipurush' Slammed By Fans. (Image: News18)

After all the controversies, ‘Adipurush’ has finally made it to the theatres. The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Even though people flocked the theatres to catch a glimpse of the movie, the reviews have been mixed so far. Amid all of this, another thing which has caught attention is Saif’s performance as ‘Ravana’. His ten headed look was supposed to be cruel and a tad bit scary. However, it has become a point of jokes and memes online.

Also Read: ‘Adipurush’ Dialogues Make Everyone Cringe Hard. Twitter Asks, ‘Do Gods Talk Like That?’

Advertisement

“This looks horrible, tacky and lame but my brain feels good after seeing the symmetry. In traditional versions the linear placement of heads causes an imbalance in the number of heads on either side of the primary head which always bothered me. I guess there are no victories," wrote a Twitter user while uploading an image of Saif featured as Ravana. Another person mentioned, “I never thought one day I would feel sad for raavan."

Here, have a look at a few viral tweets:

Advertisement

top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • Also Read: This YouTuber Declined a Salary of Rs 40 Cr Only to Earn a Net Worth of Rs 4000 Cr in 2 Years

    Meanwhile, another thing that was slammed was the use of ‘cringe’ dialogues. Taking to social media site Twitter, many expressed how some of the dialogues are pure cringe. Dialogues like, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge," “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?", and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi," have been called out by people online.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 17, 2023, 13:06 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 13:06 IST
    Read More