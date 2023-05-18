Sakshi Tanwar To Neha Mehta, TV Actresses Who Are Above 40 And Leading Single Lives

Fans are always eager to find what’s brewing in the film and television industry. From who’s dating who to who’s marrying who, the masses are always eager to learn about the personal lives of celebrities. While some like Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Tejasswini Prakash-Karan Kundrra have made us go aww with their adorable chemistry, others have chosen to stay single. Here is a list of some well-known female television actresses, above the age of 40 who seems to be leading happy single lives.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar has been reigning in the entertainment industry for a long time now. She has proven her acting prowess in serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Sakshi has also shared screen space opposite Aamir Khan in the film Dangal. At 50, Sakshi remains unmarried, living with her adopted daughter Dityaa.

Meghna Malik

Meghna Malik rose to fame after starring in the popular television soap opera Na Aana Is Des Laado. She became a household sensation for her portrayal of a feared village matriarch that is riddled with the evil practice of female infanticide. In an interview with TOI, the 51-year-old who has been featured in popular serials revealed that until she met her Mr Right, she would remain single.

Shilpa Shinde

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame Shilpa Shinde is one of the most sought-after actresses in the telly world. She was also a former Bigg Boss participant, hosted by Salman Khan. 45-year-old Shilpa who had a broken engagement from television actor Romit Raj is a proud single woman, focusing on her career for now.

Jaya Bhattacharjee

Jaya Bhattarjee’s phenomenal acting chops in the Ekta Kapoor serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi took her to overnight fame. Jaya’s stint in many Hindi-language television shows has made her a household name in the telly industry. But, as for her romantic relationships, the 44-year-old is quite happy with her “single status" reports India Forums.

Neha Mehta

Being a part of one of the longest-running sitcoms in India, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neha Meha was a much-loved actress. Some of her other television shows include Mamta, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Bhabhi. Neha is 44 years old and remains unhitched.