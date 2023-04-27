Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » 'Salary More Than Your Pre-seed Funding': Start-Up Founder Shares Engineer's Brutally Honest Response

'Salary More Than Your Pre-seed Funding': Start-Up Founder Shares Engineer's Brutally Honest Response

Walnut CEO Roshan Patel took to Twitter and shared a savage reply he received two years back when he approached an engineer to work with his team.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Start-Up Founder Shares Engineer's Brutally Honest Response. (Image: Canva)
Start-Up Founder Shares Engineer's Brutally Honest Response. (Image: Canva)

Walnut CEO Roshan Patel took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a conversation that took place two years ago. The tweet was all about a ‘brutally honest’ reply that he received from a software engineer when he offered her a job. It started when Mr Patel received pre-seed funding for his start-up in 2021 and was looking to hire people for his company. He shortlisted one software engineer and texted her to check if she would be interested.

“I run a startup increasing access to healthcare by making it more affordable. We just raised a pre-seed round and are looking to hire talented engineers. Any interest in chatting?" read Mr Patel’s message. What happens next is hilarious and has left netizens in complete splits. He received a very straight-forward response which read, “Hi Roshan, I just checked on Crunchbase and my current salary is more than your entire pre-seed round."

Advertisement

“Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later," wrote Mr Patel as he uploaded a screenshot of the conversation. Have a look:

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 3.3 million views. “She ain’t wrong. Especially when 90% of start ups fail. Also, at that salary rate, she is well established in her career doing well. Just noticed the — after the name, comes across like a spray and pray message probably sent by a script as well. She said what she said," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Gotta say, it’s a weird decision to shame someone who’s confident and established because she didn’t respond to your generic message. And feels very intention decision by you to semi-blur the photo."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

What do you think about the response?

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 27, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 16:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures