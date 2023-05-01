Salman Khan Says It's Better If Women's Bodies Are 'Covered', Gets Backlash On Twitter

Salman Khan is being widely criticised over a no-low neckline rule for women on set. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, newcomer Palak Tiwari spoke about it during an interview, explaining how Salman did not want women on his movie sets to wear low necklines: “all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls." Salman was himself asked about it on Aap Ki Adalat, where he said that women’s bodies are “precious" and the more covered they are, the “better" it is.

Salman defended his own shirtless stint, claiming the time was different then. He essentially elaborated that he did not like the lecherous ways that men could look at women and that was the reason behind the “rule". “Yeh ladkon ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, you know, apke bahene, apke biwiko ko, apki maa o ko… woh mujhe achha nahi lagta," he said, adding, “I don’t want them to go through this humiliation."

This line of reasoning has been used time and again to police women’s bodies, and what they should and shouldn’t wear. Rather than placing the onus on men who might be looking at women lecherously or harassing them over aforementioned low necklines, it places the burden on women to jump through hoops. It goes without mentioning that clothes are never the reason behind harassment in the first place. Salman was called out for his statement, including by film critic Sucharita Tyagi.

Salman also spoke about how the attempt is to not give an opportunity for men to ogle women’s bodies on screen in the course of his films. When a “decent" film is made, people come with their families to watch it, he said.

