'Same to Same': Shashi Tharoor Shares Image With Shoaib Akhtar And Desis Spot An Uncanny Resemblance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared an image with Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar at the Dubai Airport recently. It happened when the senior politician was returning to Delhi and ran into Akhtar. “On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is!" Tharoor wrote on Twitter while sharing the image. “He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket," Tharoor added.

Also Read: Delhi Men Try to Rob Couple on Street, End Up ‘Giving’ Rs 100 Instead: Watch Viral Video

Advertisement

Here, have a look at the image:

Now, after Tharoor shared the image, many took to the social media platform and shared how both of them look so similar. On looking at the selfie, many spotted an uncanny resemblance between the two. “Faces same to same," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “What in the multiverse of madness is this,"

Here are a few responses: