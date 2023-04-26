San Francisco Store Puts Entire Aisle On Lockdown Due To Shoplifting Crisis

A shopping store in San Francisco put all its cosmetic and toiletry products on lockdown following a sudden spike in shoplifting, theft and other crimes in the area. A clip of the store shows the health and beauty aisle of the retailer under lock and key. Products like toothpaste, razors, lotion, and deodorants were kept lock and key. Originally posted on TikTok, the clip was soon shared on other platforms as well. “Meanwhile in California— amid soaring crime, Target in San Francisco has officially locked up all basic living items," the post read.

The text in the clip read “This is what my Target in SF looks like now".

The clip left Twitter users infuriated. “At this point you might as well buy things online because you are no longer getting the experience you get in the store," a comment read.

A user remarked that people will start bringing a hammer to access the products.

One account gave the reason behind Target locking down the products.

“That looks totally convenient," an individual commented sarcastically.

According to reports, the lockdown has been in place since October at Target’s Folsom Street outlet. A Target spokesperson told the media, “We are taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft. These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen", according to The Mirror.

The spokesperson added that Target has been working with law enforcement officials, legislators and retail industry partners to create policies for a safe environment in their outlets.

Francisco has seen a surge in organised retail crime during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation was so dire in the Golden Gate city that Walgreens had to close five outlets after multiple instances of theft.

A retail security survey conducted by the National Retail Federation (NRF) last year ranked San Francisco/Oakland as the second hardest-hit metropolitan area for theft in 2020 and 2021. Only Los Angeles was ahead and was placed at the top.

The survey had stated that over-the-counter medication and cosmetics are particularly attractive targets for theft.

