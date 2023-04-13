Sandeep Sharma's Newborn Cheers for Him During His Heroics Against CSK in Viral Video

The nail-biting encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday had cricket fans across the country on the edge of their seats. Despite the valiant efforts of CSK’s captain MS Dhoni, it was the Rajasthan Royals who ultimately secured the win by a slim three-run margin. The hero of the match was undoubtedly Sandeep Sharma, whose exceptional performance in the final over sealed the victory for his team. Even Sandeep’s newborn appeared to bask in the glory of his father’s heroics, as he helped dash Chennai’s hopes of a win.

A heartwarming video of Sandeep’s 10-month-old daughter cheering for her father has taken social media by storm. In the clip, which has now gone viral, the little girl can be seen enthusiastically rooting for her daddy as he plays in the match. Following the game, Sandeep’s wife shared the video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption “When she sees her daddy on TV. Daddy’s girl." Sandeep himself reposted the clip, expressing his love with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s incredible performance in the match didn’t go unnoticed by cricket enthusiasts, as he won over fans across the board. In a remarkable display of skill and nerve, Sandeep defended 21 runs in the final over, despite conceding 14 runs in the first three deliveries.

The fact that he wasn’t initially picked in the auctions and only joined the RR squad as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna makes his achievements even more impressive. The cricket fraternity has been singing his praises for his remarkable ability to outdo Thala, one of the greatest finishers in the sport’s history. His last over heroics led Rajasthan Royals to their first victory at the Chepauk Stadium since 2008, a feat that seemed unlikely with Captain Cool on the crease.

