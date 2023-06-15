Saturn's Icy Moon Enceladus Harbors Essential Elements For life

High concentrations of phosphorus, an essential element for all biological processes on Earth, have been detected in ice crystals spewed from the interior ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, adding to its potential to harbor life, researchers reported on Wednesday.

The discovery was based on data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, the first to orbit Saturn, during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet, its rings and its moons from 2004 to 2017.

The findings were published by a German-led international team of scientists in the journal Nature and announced by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) outside of Los Angeles, which designed and built the Cassini probe.

Advertisement

The same team previously confirmed that Enceladus’ ice grains contain a rich assortment of minerals and complex organic compounds, including the ingredients for amino acids, associated with life as scientists know it.

But phosphorus, the least abundant of six chemical elements considered necessary to all living things - the others are carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and sulphur - was still missing from the equation until now.

Another is Jupiter’s larger moon Europa, which also is believed to harbor a global ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface.

One notable aspect of the latest Enceladus discovery was geochemical modeling by the study’s co-authors in Europe and Japan showing that phosphorus exists in concentrations at least 100 times that of Earth’s oceans, bound water-soluble forms of phosphate compounds.

“This key ingredient could be abundant enough to potentially support life in Enceladus’ ocean," said co-investigator Christopher Glein, a planetary scientist at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. “This is a stunning discovery for astrobiology."