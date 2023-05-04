Scientists Find The Reasons Behind Terrifying Noises At Night On Mount Everest

You must have heard thousands of stories about Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. But do you know that these snow-laden peaks make scary sounds at night? The sound is so loud and terrifying that it can be heard from hundreds of kilometres away. According to reports, Dave Hahn, who has conquered Everest’s peaks 15 times, was the first to say that strange noise is heard there at night. He said that while we were resting, snow rocks were seen falling all around the valley. This sound is so terrible that you cannot sleep. Now, for the first time, the scientists claim to have found the reason for this. Knowing this, you will also be surprised.

According to reports, scientists say that when the sun sets over the Himalayas, there is a rapid drop in temperature. Due to this, there is an uproar in the glacier around Mount Everest. High-altitude glaciers start breaking, and there is a terrible sound of their disintegration. Researchers found that glacier ice breaks, and due to its rapid fall, the sound is very loud and scary. But this happens only in high-altitude areas.

Advertisement

A team of scientists led by glaciologist Evgeny Podolsky studied the seismic activity of the glacier in 2018. For three weeks, the scientist stayed in this Himalayan region, trembling. Keep watching closely for the changes happening there. Recorded the voices coming from there. They tried to know about each voice separately.

After returning from there, those sounds were matched, and it was clear from the examination of seismic data that this happens due to the rapid drop in temperature. The team said, due to climate change, the earth is continuously warming up, and its effect was also seen here.

Dr Podolsky, who works at the Arctic Research Centre at Japan’s Hokkaido University, said it was an amazing experience because we were at an altitude of about 29,000 feet. We lived on the peaks of Everest and used to eat there. As soon as the temperature there dropped to about -15 degrees Celsius, or 5 Faranhite, at night, loud noises were heard from the peaks.

Advertisement

We saw that the glacier was exploding. There were cracks in it. To measure the vibrations deep inside the glacier, we placed sensors on the ice and were getting information every moment. Researchers found that glacial ice in the Himalayas is melting at a catastrophic rate, putting millions of people and the economies of South Asian countries at risk. The vast ice sheets in the region have shrunk 10 times faster in the last four decades than in the previous seven centuries.

Read all the Latest News here