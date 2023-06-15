Scotland Mother Finds E-cigarettes In Her 15-year-old Daughter’s Room

A mother in Scotland recently shared a distressing incident where she discovered multiple packets of e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, in her 15-year-old daughter’s room. This discovery has left her profoundly shocked and concerned about her daughter’s addiction to e-cigarettes.

Leanne McGuire, a resident of Glasgow, Scotland, recently appeared on the BBC program Woman’s Hour. During the interview, she shared her astonishment upon discovering that her 15-year-old daughter was addicted to e-cigarettes. The revelation left her completely stunned, she added.

McGuire recounted the incident and added that upon questioning her daughter, she learned that she had developed an addiction to them. Additionally, McGuire shared her frustration with the medical professionals who were unable to provide any guidance on how to address the addiction, as they claimed there were no viable alternatives to e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

During the program, McGuire shared that the vapes in her daughter’s room were cleverly concealed due to their small size. When she confronted her daughter about it, she claimed to be addicted but insisted that the vapes didn’t contain nicotine. McGuire found it challenging to make her daughter understand that this addiction was a form of intoxication, despite her daughter’s denial.

McGuire also mentioned that they have initiated a campaign to raise awareness among children and parents about the drawbacks of e-cigarettes. They are currently engaging in discussions with the authorities on this matter. McGuire emphasised that they had to put in significant effort to help the daughter overcome her addiction to e-cigarettes.