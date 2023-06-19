Scottish Family Thought Their 3-year-old Daughter Had A Virus But It Was...

Ava Bolton, a three-year-old girl from Scotland, is battling neuroblastoma, a type of cancer and she is currently in stage 4. It all started when the little girl started vomiting a lot and her family considered it to be a general illness. Initially, her 5-year-old brother Lucas and other family members just thought it was a normal virus until they found out about cancer.

Ava’s family has been asking for help for Rs 2.6 crore online as her treatment will take 18 months for her recovery. Scott and Natalie Bolton, her parents, have shared how their whole world collapsed when they came to know about the suffering of their daughter and that she only had a 50% chance of survival. Her disease has spread all over her body, as per reports.

According to reports, Ava was unwell after her third birthday, and her health started deteriorating from that point on, as she started having pain in her leg, developing bruising under her eye and vomiting. In January, Ava was sent to Cross House Hospital, where doctors stated that she had transient Erythroblastopenia from childhood that her parents thought was just a virus and that she would recover in the meantime.