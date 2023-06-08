Screams And Darkness: Horrifying Clip Captures Moments Before Odisha Train Tragedy

After the devastating Odisha train accident, many images and videos surfaced on social media showing the damage that it caused. The collision, involving three trains, resulted in a significant loss of life and several people were injured. According to officials, at least 238 individuals lost their lives and 900 others sustained injuries. This accident stands as the deadliest rail accident witnessed in the country in over two decades. The train crash in Balasore involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train laden with iron ore.

Now, an alleged video which has surfaced online shows the inside of the Coromandel Express just minutes before the deadly train crash. The video was reportedly captured by one of the passengers of Coromandel Express. It has been uploaded by Odisha TV on its official Twitter handle.

The video shows sanitation personnel mopping the floor of an AC coach. Many passengers can be seen sleeping on their berths. Then, a sudden jerk hits which might have thrown the person shooting the video off balance. And after that, it’s all a blur. All you can hear is people screaming.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, just a few days after the infamous Balasore train crash, a goods train in Odisha ran over six labourers crushing them to death. The incident took place in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station. At least six labourers were dead and two others were critically injured, PTI reported.