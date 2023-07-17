Scuba Diver's Bottle Experiment Demonstrates What Might Have Happened To Titan Sub In Deep Water

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, died in an unfortunate incident involving the Titan submersible, along with famous French Titanic specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British entrepreneur Hamish Harding, and Pakistani industrialist Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood. The submersible, owned by OceanGate, imploded on June 18. Since the tragic event, there has been much speculation about the probable causes of the implosion. The precise reason for the tragedy is unknown, but researchers have thrown some light on the scientific processes that occur in the depths of the water.

A video shared on Twitter by the account @detectclips demonstrated the dramatic shift in pressure experienced when one goes deeper into the water. The video shows a diver descending while holding an empty plastic bottle. The bottle slowly collapses as the diver descends deeper, changing from a round to a flattened shape. The bottle, however, returns to its original round form as the diver ascends. The cause for this shift is due to a change in pressure.

Advertisement

When an air-filled container is immersed in water and exposed to rising pressure, the pressure inside the bottle reaches to a point where it equals that of the surrounding water. Due to the high external pressure at this vital moment, the bottle becomes almost flat.

This change in pressure, as demonstrated by the bottle experiment, is a result of Boyle’s Law. According to this law, which states that “if the temperature remains constant, the volume of a gas is inversely proportional to the absolute pressure," increasing pressure leads to a reduction in the volume of air spaces within bodies.

Advertisement

How does this correspond to the OceanGate submersible?