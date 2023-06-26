Season-defying Man Stuns Doctors With Quilt-wrapped Summers And Ice-cold Winters

In the scorching heat of June, while most people rely on fans, coolers, and air conditioners, there is one individual defying the norm. Clad in three quilts, this person radiates heat, even during the sweltering summer days and nights. With a hot cap covering his ears and a shawl draped over his shoulders, he remains sweat-free in the blistering temperatures.

This might sound bizarre but this is true. Santlal, residing in Mahendragarh seems to feel tremendous cold even in these scorching hot summers. Even doctors are left astounded in the village of Deroli Ahir where Santalal resides. Santalal feels the sensation of heat during winters and cold during summers. While the temperature has risen to 45 degrees Celsius, Santalal covers himself in 4 to 5 quilts. Not just that, even after covering himself with quilts he feels cold, he has to sit in front of a bonfire to feel the warmth. Santlal has become the subject of discussion in the country.