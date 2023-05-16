Second Time Lucky: Man Wins Rs 80 Lakh Jackpot On Losing Lottery Ticket

A lucky US man has hit a jackpot of $100,000 (approximately Rs 82.31 lakh) on a losing lottery ticket. It happened after the Michigan Lottery launch a second-chance promotion game for people who lost in the $6 million jackpot drawing. A man from Wayne County, who has decided to remain anonymous, couldn’t believe the second time really turned a charm for him. According to a press release on the official lottery website, the unidentified 43-year-old initially thought someone was playing a joke on him upon learning about his big win.

It is suggested that his name was selected for the drawing at random back in the month of April. The man ended up receiving entries into the free giveaway drawing by scanning his losing $6 million jackpot ticket on the Michigan Lottery application. The man has been a regular player in the lottery game for quite some time now. Hence, when he got to know about the second-chance drawing, he decided to give it a try. He scanned the losing ticket to register himself but didn’t imagine he could really win.

“I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try," he said. Since the player did not hope to win he was certain someone was playing a joke on him about winning the $100,000 (approximately Rs 82.31 lakh) jackpot prize. “I got an email from the Lottery one day informing me that I’d won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke," he continued.

The man immediately got in touch with the lottery authorities about the email and was left elated to learn it wasn’t a prank. “I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won," added the player. While recalling the big moment, the man said he was utterly shocked adding it’s going to take some time for him to believe it’s all real.

“I was shocked! Winning still doesn’t seem real and I don’t think it will sink in for a while," he concluded. The player has already visited the lottery headquarters to claim the prize and plans to save the winning amount for future use.