Second US President John Adams' Letter To Teenage Bride Sells For Rs 32 Lakh

A letter written and signed by one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, John Adams, was auctioned for Rs 32 lakh by the Raab Collection House. The beautiful, romantic letter was written to a teenage bride, whose family has close connections with the second president of the US. It had been kept privately for the past 200 years in the family collection and the existence of the letters was unknown to scholars.

In the letter to his neighbour Ellen Maria Brackett on December 14, 1824, John wrote that he was happy with the bride and groom’s relationship. On the groom’s side were John Adams and close friend Judge Peter and the lady Miss Robinson. He stated that he will respect and love the couple for the rest of his life. In the latter, he wished the bride with lovely wishes and prosperity in her life and later called himself her sincere friend with his signature at the end of the letter.

He wrote this letter in his last days of life when he was staying at his farmhouse, Peace Field, in Quincy, Massachusetts, which is next to Boston. Ellen Maria Brackett was from a local family, she was 19 years old then and was getting married to Thomas Robinson. Miss Robinson, a name written in the letter, was the groom’s sister.