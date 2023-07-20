Seema Haider's Indian Neighbours Making Fun of PUBG Bf Leaves Desis in Splits, Video Goes Viral

Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, has garnered attention on the internet due to her unusual journey. She crossed the border illegally to be with Sachin Meena, a man she met on an online gaming site, and with whom she fell in love. Now, after reports of Seema facing rejection from her relatives and neighbours in Pakistan for challenging social norms, a video of Sachin’s neighbours in India, criticising their actions has gone viral. Interestingly, one of the neighbours made some funny remarks about Sachin, unintentionally turning the situation into a lighthearted spectacle on Twitter.

In the video that has now gone viral, a lady, allegedly Sachin’s neighbour, can be seen expressing her disapproval and concerns about the couple’s relationship in Hindi, stating, “She (Seema Haider) should go to Pakistan, or else our future generations will be ruined. They might think of bringing a daughter-in-law from Pakistan too." She then went on to question and pass judgment on Sachin, saying, “What’s so special about Sachin… he seems average. He can’t even speak properly. A boy like him, and she’s in love with him…" She even wondered how Seema, who claimed to be only Class 5th pass, spoke fluent English and had computer knowledge after crossing several borders with her four kids to reach India.

Meanwhile, the way she referred to him as “lappu sa Sachin hai" garnered funny reactions from Desis who found it rather amusing.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Seema’s neighbours and a relative made it clear that they don’t want her back in Pakistan, stating that she should send her children back while she stays in India.